 Bill gets non-union contractors up in arms
Hawaii News

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.

Non-unionized building contractors and their employees showed up in force at Wednesday’s City Council Budget Committee meeting to voice objections about a bill that would prevent them from bidding on any city construction contracts valued at $250,000 or more. Read more

