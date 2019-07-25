 Sister says Marine held on weapons charges was harassed
Sister says Marine held on weapons charges was harassed

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

A 22-year-old Hawaii- based Marine who was stopped at Offutt Air Force Base in his home state of Nebraska trying to bring in firearms, a silencer, body armor and ammunition has been charged with possession of modified firearms, communicating threats and carrying a concealed weapon, according to officials and news reports. Read more

Maui beaches have Hawaii's highest number of spinal injuries

