 Global dance masters with traditional roots convene in Honolulu
Play

  • By Liza Simon, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Margaret Grenier and the indigenous dance group Damelahamid have been prepping for nearly two years to represent the Coastal First Nations of British Columbia at the Asian Pacific Dance Festival in Honolulu. Read more

