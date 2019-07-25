 Guitarist Elvin Bishop leaves lasting legacy on modern music
Play

Guitarist Elvin Bishop leaves lasting legacy on modern music

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As a member of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band back in the 1960s, Elvin Bishop had a seminal role in bringing the raw, soulful yet joyful sound of Chicago blues to the world at large. Read more

Previous Story
Dane Cook brings ‘Tell It Like It Is’ tour to Blaisdell Concert Hall

Scroll Up