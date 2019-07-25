[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Golf

U.S. Girls’ Junior

Championship

Wednesday

At Stevens Points, Wis.

Match Play; par 72

Round of 64

Yuka Saso, Philippines (132) def. Kaylee Sakoda, Cypress, Calif. (150), 6 and 4

Phoebe Brinker, Wilmington, Del. (146) def. Valery Plata, Colombia (146), 1 up

Anne Chen, Sugar Land, Texas (148) def. Hsin-Yu Lu, Taiwan (144), 4 and 3

Isabella Van Der Biest, Kingsport, Tenn. (148) def. Julia Misemer, Overland Park, Kan. (144), 4 and 3

Michaela Morard, Huntsville, Ala. (149) def. Bohyun Park, South Korea (143), 6 and 4

Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (147) def. Sophie (Yixian) Guo, China (145), 19 holes

Kelly Xu, Claremont, Calif. (149) def. Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind. (143), 3 and 2

Yoona Kim, Fair Lawn, N.J. (147) def. Jennifer Koga, Honolulu, Hawaii (145), 2 and 1

Kendall Todd, Goodyear, Ariz. (149) def. YoonMin Han, South Korea (141), 3 and 1

Lauren Beaudreau, Lemont, Ill. (146) def. Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (147), 1 up

Madelyn Gamble, Pleasant Hill, Calif. (149) def. Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (144), 19 holes

Jasmine Ly, Canada (144) def. Emma Zhao, Windermere, Fla. (148), 19 holes

Jillian Bourdage, Tamarac, Fla. (141) def. Savannah Hylton, Hilton Head Island, S.C. (149), 2 and 1

Isabella Fierro, Mexico (146) def. Kynadie Adams, Nashville, Tenn. (147), 3 and 2

Maisie Filler, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (144) def. Jiarui (Joyce) Jin, China (149), 1 up

Mika (Meijia) Jin, China (148) def. Katherine Muzi, Newport Beach, Calif. (145), 2 and 1

Caroline Hodge, Larchmont, N.Y. (150) def. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Australia (137), 19 holes

Brooke Seay, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. (146) def. Ashley Menne, Phoenix, Ariz. (146), 1 up

Grace Kim, Australia (144) def. Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (148), 4 and 3

Chun-Wei Wu, Taiwan (144) def. Elle Nachmann, Boca Raton, Fla. (148), 3 and 2

Lei Ye, China (142) def. Elina Sinz, Katy, Texas (149), 6 and 5

Virginie Ding, Hong Kong (147) def. Yue Zhang, China (145), 19 holes

Erika Smith, Orlando, Fla. (143) def. Isabella McCauley, Inver Grove Heights, Minn. (149), 2 and 1

Grace Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz. (147) def. Sarah Arnold, St. Charles, Ill. (145), 5 and 4

Sophia Bae, Norwood, N.J. (139) def. Alexis Sudjianto, Charlotte, N.C. (149), 5 and 4

Julia Gregg, Farmers Branch, Texas (147) def. Grace Ni, Cypress, Texas (146), 3 and 1

Anika Varma, India (148) def. Nicole Adam, Pinehurst, N.C. (144), 3 and 1

Nicole Whiston, San Diego, Calif. (148) def. Irene Kim, La Palma, Calif. (144), 2 and 1

Sabrina Iqbal, San Jose, Calif. (142) def. Cory Lopez, Mexico (149), 4 and 2

Kayla Smith, Burlington, N.C. (147) def. Alexa Udom, Portland, Ore. (146), 2 and 1

Briana Chacon, Whittier, Calif. (143) def. Yu Wen Lu, China (149), 2 up

Gia Feliciano, Concord, Calif. (147) def. Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (145), 1 up