Calendar
Today
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Friday
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Golf
U.S. Girls’ Junior
Championship
Wednesday
At Stevens Points, Wis.
Match Play; par 72
Round of 64
Yuka Saso, Philippines (132) def. Kaylee Sakoda, Cypress, Calif. (150), 6 and 4
Phoebe Brinker, Wilmington, Del. (146) def. Valery Plata, Colombia (146), 1 up
Anne Chen, Sugar Land, Texas (148) def. Hsin-Yu Lu, Taiwan (144), 4 and 3
Isabella Van Der Biest, Kingsport, Tenn. (148) def. Julia Misemer, Overland Park, Kan. (144), 4 and 3
Michaela Morard, Huntsville, Ala. (149) def. Bohyun Park, South Korea (143), 6 and 4
Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (147) def. Sophie (Yixian) Guo, China (145), 19 holes
Kelly Xu, Claremont, Calif. (149) def. Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind. (143), 3 and 2
Yoona Kim, Fair Lawn, N.J. (147) def. Jennifer Koga, Honolulu, Hawaii (145), 2 and 1
Kendall Todd, Goodyear, Ariz. (149) def. YoonMin Han, South Korea (141), 3 and 1
Lauren Beaudreau, Lemont, Ill. (146) def. Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (147), 1 up
Madelyn Gamble, Pleasant Hill, Calif. (149) def. Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (144), 19 holes
Jasmine Ly, Canada (144) def. Emma Zhao, Windermere, Fla. (148), 19 holes
Jillian Bourdage, Tamarac, Fla. (141) def. Savannah Hylton, Hilton Head Island, S.C. (149), 2 and 1
Isabella Fierro, Mexico (146) def. Kynadie Adams, Nashville, Tenn. (147), 3 and 2
Maisie Filler, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (144) def. Jiarui (Joyce) Jin, China (149), 1 up
Mika (Meijia) Jin, China (148) def. Katherine Muzi, Newport Beach, Calif. (145), 2 and 1
Caroline Hodge, Larchmont, N.Y. (150) def. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Australia (137), 19 holes
Brooke Seay, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. (146) def. Ashley Menne, Phoenix, Ariz. (146), 1 up
Grace Kim, Australia (144) def. Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (148), 4 and 3
Chun-Wei Wu, Taiwan (144) def. Elle Nachmann, Boca Raton, Fla. (148), 3 and 2
Lei Ye, China (142) def. Elina Sinz, Katy, Texas (149), 6 and 5
Virginie Ding, Hong Kong (147) def. Yue Zhang, China (145), 19 holes
Erika Smith, Orlando, Fla. (143) def. Isabella McCauley, Inver Grove Heights, Minn. (149), 2 and 1
Grace Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz. (147) def. Sarah Arnold, St. Charles, Ill. (145), 5 and 4
Sophia Bae, Norwood, N.J. (139) def. Alexis Sudjianto, Charlotte, N.C. (149), 5 and 4
Julia Gregg, Farmers Branch, Texas (147) def. Grace Ni, Cypress, Texas (146), 3 and 1
Anika Varma, India (148) def. Nicole Adam, Pinehurst, N.C. (144), 3 and 1
Nicole Whiston, San Diego, Calif. (148) def. Irene Kim, La Palma, Calif. (144), 2 and 1
Sabrina Iqbal, San Jose, Calif. (142) def. Cory Lopez, Mexico (149), 4 and 2
Kayla Smith, Burlington, N.C. (147) def. Alexa Udom, Portland, Ore. (146), 2 and 1
Briana Chacon, Whittier, Calif. (143) def. Yu Wen Lu, China (149), 2 up
Gia Feliciano, Concord, Calif. (147) def. Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (145), 1 up
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.