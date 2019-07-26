10 gunshots show retired Las Vegas detective’s intent to kill, judge says

LAS VEGAS >> A judge says the 10 gunshots that authorities say a retired Las Vegas police detective fired into the body of her estranged son-in-law shows she intended to kill him.
Clark County District Court Judge Valerie Adair made the comment Thursday while rejecting a bid by Pamela Bordeaux’s attorneys to have the murder charge against Bordeaux thrown out.
The 55-year-old Bordeaux also uses the name Schoening. She’s free on $1 million bail and house arrest pending trial Feb. 3.
She’s accused of emptying her gun into 32-year-old Sean Babbitt at her home April 22 following his weekly supervised visit with his 3-year-old son.
Prosecutors call the slaying an execution.
Defense attorney Robert Draskovich casts the killing as self-defense in response to threats he says Babbitt posed to Bordeaux and her family.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.