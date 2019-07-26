Big Island police identify body of missing swimmer found near South Point

Hawaii County police identified today the body recovered July 15 near South Point in Kau as 23-year-old Charles Senechal of Bellingham, Mass.

Senechal had been reported missing in waters off Green Sands Beach.

Friends of the victim reported on July 13 that Senechal did not return to shore after their group had gone swimming there.

The Hawaii Fire Department and its helicopter responded to the scene and began searching. The Coast Guard launched its helicopter and cutter to assist through July 15.

Recreational divers found Senechal’s body at 9:43 a.m. July 15 about 200 yards offshore of Green Sands Beach at a depth of 50 feet.

Fire personnel extricated the body, which was taken to the Hilo Medical Center, and an official pronouncement of death was made later that day.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

A preliminary autopsy was performed and the cause of death was determined to be drowning.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 935-3311 or Officer Douglas Phillips of the Kau Patrol Division at 939-2520.