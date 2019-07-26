Extended hours on Pali Highway begin Aug. 1

As previously announced, state Department of Transportation officials are extending Pali Highway access hours in August.

Starting Thursday, the Pali Highway will be open Sundays through Fridays, during the following hours:

>> 5 to 11:30 a.m. Honolulu bound

>> 12:30 to 7 p.m. Kailua/Kaneohe bound

Pali Highway will remain closed on Saturdays and on state holidays.

Access to the highway has been limited to 5 to 9 a.m. for the morning contra-flow going townbound and from 3 to 7 p.m. for the windward-bound commute weekdays since a mudslide and rockfall in mid-February required emergency repairs near the tunnels. Access to the highway on Sundays began in early June.

While the repairs were expected to be done by the end of August, state officials extended the complete reopening another three months for additional slope protection measures, and will continue nightwork through November. In addition, single-lane closures will be scheduled during the day as needed.

State officials are building a “rock shed,” an extension to the entrance of the second tunnel going townbound, which is expected to shield motorists from potential rockfalls from the slope above. Mesh and additional fencing are also expected to prevent debris from reaching the roadway.

Starting Sept. 1, access to the highway in both directions will be available from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Fridays.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow for extra time to get to their destinations. Information on additional lane closures on Pali Highway due to other construction and sewer work is available at palihighway.org and palisewer.org.