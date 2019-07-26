Letter: Medical home concept undermined by HMSA

Drs. Calvin C.J. Sia and Galen Y.K. Kwock clearly outlined the negative effects of HMSA’s payment transformation (PT) on the medical home concept, widely recognized as a model for all primary care, especially in pediatrics (“Family-centered medical home eroding,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, July 14). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.