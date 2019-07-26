Arraignment set in child pornography case

A 43-year-old man indicted on various crimes including the continuous sexual assault of a minor and producing child pornography will be arraigned Thursday in Circuit Court.

Jason Wayne Collins was arrested Thursday and was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

An Oahu grand jury indicted Collins July 24 on charges of continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14, first- and second-degree promoting child abuse and promoting child pornography. The indictment said Collins had legal or physical custody of the victim and lived with or had recurring access to the child when the crimes occurred from February 2018 through the following January.