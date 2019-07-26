Suspect wanted for manslaughter in Kalihi purse snatching





After the death today of the victim of a purse-snatching incident Sunday, CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking members of the public for tips in locating a male suspect wanted for manslaughter.

The victim was walking on Kam IV Road in Kalihi at 5:45 a.m. on Sunday when a male riding a bicycle grabbed her bag, causing her to fall and hit her head. The suspect fled the scene with the victim’s bag.

The injured victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment; her condition deteriorated and her death was pronounced today.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send a web tip to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App. All calls and web contact are confidential and anonymous.

CrimeStoppers warns not to approach any suspect, all of whom should be considered armed and dangerous.