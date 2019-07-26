 Police need help to solve 1998 Waikiki killing
  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
The son of a 69-year-old man killed in his apartment building office in Waikiki more than 20 years ago is seeking the public’s help to find the suspect or suspects responsible for his father’s death. Read more

