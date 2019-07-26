Career Expo – July 2019

Hawaii’s unemployment rate is relatively low, but that doesn’t mean Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Career Expo, sponsored by ALTRES Staffing and Monster.com, will be any less booming. Those currently employed can benefit from the event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 31 at Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, as attendees can obtain information about many exciting industries and make valuable connections with potential employers, all under one roof.

VIEW SECTION