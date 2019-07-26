Career Expo – July 2019

Hawaii’s unemployment rate is relatively low, but that doesn’t mean Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Career Expo, sponsored by ALTRES Staffing and Monster.com, will be any less booming. Those currently employed can benefit from the event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 31 at Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, as attendees can obtain information about many exciting industries and make valuable connections with potential employers, all under one roof.
