 Lunas endure change at top
Sports

Lunas endure change at top

  • By Christian Shimabuku Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Members of the Lahainaluna football team believe in a culture based on continuity. Players who enter the program as early as the seventh grade get trained by coaches who’ve been on staff for decades. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - July 25, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - July 26, 2019

Scroll Up