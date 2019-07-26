Today
Little League West Regional
At San Bernardino, Calif.
Semifinals
Hawaii 4, Washington 0. W—Jennalyn Sniffen (6 IP, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts).
Leading hitters—Hawaii: Nikki Chong
2 runs; Sniffen 2b.
Note: Hawaii (3-0) will play Northern
California for the regional title at 7 a.m.
today. The winner will advance to the World Series, which starts Aug. 7 in
Portland, Ore.
Babe Ruth 13U Pacific
Southwest Regional
At Helper, Utah
Thursday
Hawaii Kai Red Sox 21, Carbon (Utah) 12. W—Caleb Kim.
Leading hitters—HKRS: Jace Souza 3-5, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Mana Lau Kong 3-5, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Kaolu Holt 3-4, 3 runs, 3 RBIs.
Note: The Hawaii Kai Red Sox (3-1) will have to beat El Segundo (Calif.) twice
today to win the championship.
Wednesday
El Segundo (Calif.) 6,
Hawaii Kai Red Sox 5
Leading hitters—HKRS: Ryden Dacosin 3-3; Caleb Kim 2-3.
Tuesday
Hawaii Kai Red Sox 15, South Tahoe (Nev.) 0, 4 inn. W—Noah Paiva.
Babe Ruth 14U Pacific
Southwest Regional
At Arroyo Grande, Calif.
Thursday
Chandler (Ariz.) 4, ‘Iolani Black 14’s 3, 8 inn.
Leading hitter—IB: Ethan Nakamura 2-3.
Note: ‘Iolani Black (2-1) will play today in an elimination game.
Wednesday
‘Iolani Black 14’s 2, Five Cities (Calif.) 0. W—Ethan Nakamura (5 IP, 2 strikeouts).
S—Tyler Young.
Babe Ruth 15U Pacific
Southwest Regional
At Taft, Calif.
Oahu Baseball 15’s 12, Palo Alto (Calif.) 5. W—Landon Chun.
Leading hitters—OB: Kila Kaniho 2-5, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Justin Tsukada 3-5, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Joey Wilson 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Trent Hamura 2-4.
Note: Oahu Baseball (2-1) will play Madera (Cailf.) today in an elimination game.
Wednesday
Heartwell (Calif.) 7,
Oahu Baseball 15’s 1
Leading hitters—OB: Kila Kaniho 2-2, 2b, HR; Cade Teresa Herzer 3-3.
