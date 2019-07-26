[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

Saturday

Little League West Regional

At San Bernardino, Calif.

Semifinals

Hawaii 4, Washington 0. W—Jennalyn Sniffen (6 IP, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts).

Leading hitters—Hawaii: Nikki Chong

2 runs; Sniffen 2b.

Note: Hawaii (3-0) will play Northern

California for the regional title at 7 a.m.

today. The winner will advance to the World Series, which starts Aug. 7 in

Portland, Ore.

Babe Ruth 13U Pacific

Southwest Regional

At Helper, Utah

Thursday

Hawaii Kai Red Sox 21, Carbon (Utah) 12. W—Caleb Kim.

Leading hitters—HKRS: Jace Souza 3-5, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Mana Lau Kong 3-5, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Kaolu Holt 3-4, 3 runs, 3 RBIs.

Note: The Hawaii Kai Red Sox (3-1) will have to beat El Segundo (Calif.) twice

today to win the championship.

Wednesday

El Segundo (Calif.) 6,

Hawaii Kai Red Sox 5

Leading hitters—HKRS: Ryden Dacosin 3-3; Caleb Kim 2-3.

Tuesday

Hawaii Kai Red Sox 15, South Tahoe (Nev.) 0, 4 inn. W—Noah Paiva.

Babe Ruth 14U Pacific

Southwest Regional

At Arroyo Grande, Calif.

Thursday

Chandler (Ariz.) 4, ‘Iolani Black 14’s 3, 8 inn.

Leading hitter—IB: Ethan Nakamura 2-3.

Note: ‘Iolani Black (2-1) will play today in an elimination game.

Wednesday

‘Iolani Black 14’s 2, Five Cities (Calif.) 0. W—Ethan Nakamura (5 IP, 2 strikeouts).

S—Tyler Young.

Babe Ruth 15U Pacific

Southwest Regional

At Taft, Calif.

Oahu Baseball 15’s 12, Palo Alto (Calif.) 5. W—Landon Chun.

Leading hitters—OB: Kila Kaniho 2-5, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Justin Tsukada 3-5, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Joey Wilson 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Trent Hamura 2-4.

Note: Oahu Baseball (2-1) will play Madera (Cailf.) today in an elimination game.

Wednesday

Heartwell (Calif.) 7,

Oahu Baseball 15’s 1

Leading hitters—OB: Kila Kaniho 2-2, 2b, HR; Cade Teresa Herzer 3-3.