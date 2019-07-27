700 passengers rescued from train stuck in monsoon floodwaters in India

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wade through a flooded street in Badlapur, India. Rescuers in India on Saturday safely evacuated all 700 passengers from a train after it got stuck in monsoon floodwaters between two stations near Mumbai, the country’s home minister said. A statement by India’s disaster management office in Maharashtra state said the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck due to flooding of the tracks.
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) work to rescue passengers of a stranded train in Badlapur, India. Rescuers in India on Saturday safely evacuated all 700 passengers from a train after it got stuck in monsoon floodwaters between two stations near Mumbai, the country’s home minister said. A statement by India’s disaster management office in Maharashtra state said the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck due to flooding of the tracks.
This handout photo provided by the Indian Navy shows the Mahalaxmi Express train marooned in floodwaters in Badlapur, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra. Rescuers in India on Saturday safely evacuated all 700 passengers from a train after it got stuck in monsoon floodwaters between two stations near Mumbai, the country’s home minister said. A statement by India’s disaster management office in Maharashtra state said the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck due to flooding of the tracks.
NEW DELHI >> Rescuers in India today safely evacuated all 700 passengers from a train after it got stuck in monsoon floodwaters between two stations near Mumbai, the country’s home minister said.
A statement by India’s disaster management office in Maharashtra state said the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck due to flooding of the tracks.
Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter that all of the passengers had been rescued safely.
The National Disaster Response Force and the navy earlier launched a rescue operation after authorities warned passengers not to move. The first group of 150 passengers was rescued after the train had been stranded for nine hours in the area, which is about 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Mumbai.
The train had departed from Mumbai around 8:15 p.m. Friday before it got stuck at 3 a.m. Saturday.
