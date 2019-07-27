Honolulu police investigate armed robbery in Ala Moana neighborhood

Honolulu police are investigating an early morning report of a robbery by gunpoint in an Ala Moana neighborhood.
According to police, two adult males in their 30s, reported being robbed at gunpoint around 2:05 a.m. at an undisclosed location on Amana Street. The men told police that the unknown suspects, a man and a woman, fled the scene.
No arrests have been made in the case, which has been passed to HPD’s robbery detail. Police said no other details were available at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.