Honolulu police investigate armed robbery in Ala Moana neighborhood

Honolulu police are investigating an early morning report of a robbery by gunpoint in an Ala Moana neighborhood.

According to police, two adult males in their 30s, reported being robbed at gunpoint around 2:05 a.m. at an undisclosed location on Amana Street. The men told police that the unknown suspects, a man and a woman, fled the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case, which has been passed to HPD’s robbery detail. Police said no other details were available at this time.