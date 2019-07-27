 Letter: TMT protests holding back aspirations of Hawaii
Letter: TMT protests holding back aspirations of Hawaii

The TMT is the future of space exploration, following in the wake of the ancient Hawaiians, who were the world’s most intrepid explorers. The TMT would not disrespect a “sacred” mountain, it would honor it. Read more

