Hawaii island police investigate arson, search for suspicious vehicle

Hawaii island police are requesting the public’s assistance in tracking down leads for a recent arson investigation.

Police are trying to gather information about a “suspicious vehicle” seen leaving the area where a brush fire broke out July 19 on Kawaihae Road near the 64-mile marker. The vehicle has been identified as an older model white-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or any other recent brush fires that broke out July 23 in the South Kohala District is asked to contact Officer Severo Ines at the Waimea Police Station at (808) 887-3080.