Corrections

>> Comments and quotes from Thirty Meter Telescope supporter Holly Lindsay were misattributed to Laurie Hirohata in a Page A1 story Friday.

>> A private contractor working on Coral Sea Road caused the sewage leak in Kalaeloa on Thursday. A Newswatch item on Page B2 Friday said the Kalaeloa Water Co. caused the leak.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.