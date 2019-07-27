 Max Holloway to defend his belt against Frankie Edgar
Sports

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s loss is Canada’s gain. The lack of a UFC event in the islands for Max Holloway to headline has left the featherweight champion available to become a mainstay in another part of the world. Read more

