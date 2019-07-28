Early morning crash on Moanalua Road downs utility poles, closes lanes

An apparent single-vehicle crash resulted in two downed utility poles and closed part of Moanalua Road near Honomanu Street early today.
The Honolulu Police Department confirmed at least one vehicle was involved in the crash, which happened around 2 a.m. and closed all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of Moanalua Road until approximately 4 a.m. due to one of the utility poles and connected wires falling into the roadway.
Paramedics did not respond, according to an Emergency Medical Services spokesperson.
Police did not provide any additional details about the crash or say if anyone had been arrested in connection with the incident.
