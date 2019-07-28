Man, 19, hospitalized in critical condition after crash in Waianae

A 19-year-old Waianae man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash overnight.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to Kaneaaki and Punanaula streets in Waianae at 12:27 a.m. today after the man was involved in a “high speed collision” and transported him to a local trauma center with severe head injuries.

According to Honolulu police, a blue Saturn sedan driven by the 19-year-old was traveling south on Kaneaki when it collided head-on into a construction waste bin on the side of the road, just prior to Punanaula Street.

While speed appears to be a contributing factor, HPD said, it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs played a part in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.