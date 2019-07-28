Tropical Storm Erick expected to become hurricane on Monday

Tropical Storm Erick continues to strengthen as it makes its way across the Pacific Ocean toward Hawaii.

As of 5 a.m. today, the center of the storm was approximately 1,965 miles east of Hilo and moving west near 17 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The National Weather Service expects Erick to become a hurricane by late Monday and will continue to strengthen throughout Tuesday. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will persist through at least Wednesday, with an increase in trades expected Thursday through Saturday.

Increasing rainfall chances along with windy conditions will remain a possibility toward the end of the week as Erick passes near the islands.

The NWS is also tracking a second tropical depression, Seven-E, which has formed in the Eastern Pacific and was about 600 miles southwest of Mexico overnight. It is expected to become a tropical storm named Flossie later today.