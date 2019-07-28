University of Hawaii president arrives on Mauna Kea

MAUNA KEA >> University of Hawaii President David Lassner arrived on Mauna Kea at 12:45 p.m. today, and is expected to meet with leaders of the protests against the Thirty Meter Telescope.

He will be greeted by a crowd of TMT opponents that has grown to about 2,000 people.

The university is a key player in the development of TMT in part because it has granted a sub-lease of land at the summit for the project, but the university community is divided over the issue.

Some university professors have joined the protesters, and some have been teaching improvised classes on Hawaiian language and culture along with the ethics of non-violent protest to crowds at the protest camp.

More than 800 students and faculty have also signed a petition calling on Lassner to either cancel the sub-lease for TMT or resign.