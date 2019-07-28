 Column: Why TMT is a human rights issue
Column: Why TMT is a human rights issue

  • By Chase Benbow
  • Today
  • Updated 7:11 p.m.

The debate over the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope has drawn fierce divisions across Hawaii. Misinformation has clouded both sides of the debate. Yet, one thing remains true: Mauna a Wakea must be protected from further encroachment. Read more

