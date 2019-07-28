 Hawaii authors to appear at the Asian American Literary Festival
Features

Hawaii authors to appear at the Asian American Literary Festival

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Ten leading Hawaii literati, all of whom have been published by local Bamboo Ridge Press, will appear Friday at the 2019 Asian American Literary Festival, sponsored by the Smithsonian Museum, in Washington, D.C. Read more

