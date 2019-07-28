HPD Chief Ballard defends sending officers to TMT protest

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said she was answering a call for assistance from a fellow county chief when she approved sending 56 HPD officers plus support vehicles to the base of Mauna Kea during the first days of protest against the Thirty Meter Telescope. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.