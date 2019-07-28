All-BWC striker leaves University of Hawaii soccer team

The Hawaii soccer team will be without its expected go-to scorer for the upcoming 2019 season, as coach Michele Nagamine told the Star-Advertiser that would-be junior Leialoha Medeiros has left the program for personal reasons. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.