UFC President Dana White gives B.J. Penn 1 more UFC fight

Hilo’s B.J. Penn, who holds a UFC record seven-fight losing streak, will fight one last time UFC president Dana White said on Saturday.

Penn will face Nik Lentz later this year in a lightweight bout despite White’s recent public comments that he didn’t want to see Penn fight again.

The former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion is 0-7-1 in his last eight fights and has won only once in his last 11 UFC appearances.

“Because he terrorized me for friggin a week and wouldn’t stop texting me for three days straight and he talked me into it,” White said about making the fight. “We have a deal now win, lose, or draw, this is B.J. Penn’s last fight.”

Lentz (30-10-2, 14-7-2) has fought three times in the last year going 2-1.

“I’ve voiced my concerns. I’ve known B.J. Penn since he was like 19 years old and B.J. is going to do what B.J. wants to do,” White said. “I’ve had a very crazy relationship with him and his family for the last 20 years and B.J. walked me through a million reasons why he needs this fight and why he has to have it. He has promised me win, lose or draw he will retire after this fight.”