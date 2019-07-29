Highway 19 on Big Isle reopens after vehicle crash

Police reopened a section of Highway 10 on Hawaii island after a vehicle crash.
The highway near mile marker 9 to the 41-mile marker in the Hilo side of Honokaa had been closed after a crash, which occurred before 6 a.m. One of the vehicles involved was a semi-truck.
There was no immediate report of serious injuries.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
