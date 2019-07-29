Honolulu police officer, male suspect shot near Pokai Bay

Honolulu police have confirmed that an officer and a male suspect were shot around 1:40 p.m. today near Pokai Bay.
Both were being transported to a hospital, according to HPD spokeswoman Michelle Yu.
The condition of either the officer or the suspect were not immediately released and Yu did not have any additional information.
This story will be updated.
