Pahoa vehicle fire spreads to one-story home

A vehicle fire in a Pahoa carport spread to the home and two interior bedrooms and caused an estimated $27,200 in damage Sunday night.
The fire at 14-3451 Mauna Kea Road was reported at 9:01 p.m. Sunday. The first firefighters arrived at 9:13 p.m. and the fire was out at 9:28 p.m., according to Hawaii County fire officials.
The vehicle was engulfed in flames when the first units arrived and had already extended to the carport of the one-story home and into two bedrooms, according to fire officials.
No one was home.
The cause is being investigated by police and fire officials.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.