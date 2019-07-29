Pahoa vehicle fire spreads to one-story home

A vehicle fire in a Pahoa carport spread to the home and two interior bedrooms and caused an estimated $27,200 in damage Sunday night.

The fire at 14-3451 Mauna Kea Road was reported at 9:01 p.m. Sunday. The first firefighters arrived at 9:13 p.m. and the fire was out at 9:28 p.m., according to Hawaii County fire officials.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames when the first units arrived and had already extended to the carport of the one-story home and into two bedrooms, according to fire officials.

No one was home.

The cause is being investigated by police and fire officials.