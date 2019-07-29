Palolo house fire kills man in his 60s

A house fire killed a man in his 60s in Palolo this afternoon, the fourth fatal fire in Honolulu this month, according to Fire Capt. Scot Seguirant

The fire broke out in a single-family home at 3290 Kalua Place.

The alarm sounded at 2:49 p.m., firefighters arrived at 2:54 p.m. and brought the fire under control by 3:10 p.m., Seguirant said.

Palolo Avenue from Paalea Street to Kalua Road was closed for about two hours as firefighters and police responded, but has since reopened.

Ten units with 39 fire personnel worked to put out the fire.

On Thursday night, a 61-year-old man with limited mobility died in a high-rise apartment on Kalakaua Avenue in Pawaa. That fire followed one in Pauoa Valley on July 13 that killed a 55-year-old woman on the second floor of a house near Booth Park.

A fire in Kalihi on July 5 severely burned a 75-year-old woman who died of her injuries on July 11. That fire started in an adjacent home.