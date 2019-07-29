 Letter: TMT won’t interfere with religious practices
Letter: TMT won’t interfere with religious practices

Our Constitution grants each individual the right to believe whatever theology he or she wants. It does not grant anyone the right to impose that theology on others or to use that theology to interfere with perfectly legal activities. Read more

