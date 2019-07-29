Letter: Both sides of TMT need to listen to each other

There seem to be misinformed proponents on both sides of the Thirty Meter Telescope issue. This misinformation among the general public creates an unhealthy stigma against space observatories and disregards the right for Hawaiians to reclaim and maintain their identity. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.