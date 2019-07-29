Diamond Resorts, hotel union head to bargaining next month

Unite Here Local 5 — the hotel labor union representing workers at The Modern Honolulu — and Diamond Resorts, the property’s owner and operator, are slated to resume bargaining Aug. 28, according to a union official. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.