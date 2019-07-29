 Diamond Resorts, hotel union head to bargaining next month
Hawaii News

Diamond Resorts, hotel union head to bargaining next month

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:15 p.m.

Unite Here Local 5 — the hotel labor union representing workers at The Modern Honolulu — and Diamond Resorts, the property’s owner and operator, are slated to resume bargaining Aug. 28, according to a union official. Read more

