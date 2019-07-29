Kealoha’s defense team faced ‘hopeless task,’ court filing says

Citing the “mountain of evidence” proving Katherine Kealoha’s guilt, federal prosecutors have asked the U.S. Circuit Court to defer considering her motion for a new trial until after she is sentenced in October. Read more
