Tulsi Gabbard to appear on second night of Detroit debates

The second set of Democratic presidential debates will be held Tuesday and Wednesday in Detroit, with 20 candidates spread evenly over two nights.

Here’s a look at who is appearing on each night of the debates:

NIGHT 1: TUESDAY

>> Steve Bullock, Montana governor

>> Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana

>> John Delaney, former congressman from Maryland

>> John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor

>> Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota

>> Beto O’Rourke, former congressman from Texas

>> Tim Ryan, congressman from Ohio

>> Bernie Sanders, senator from Vermont

>> Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts

>> Marianne Williamson, author and spiritual guru

NIGHT 2: WEDNESDAY

>> Michael Bennet, senator from Colorado

>> Joe Biden, former vice president

>> Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey

>> Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary

>> Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City

>> Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii

>> Kirsten Gillibrand, senator from New York

>> Kamala Harris, senator from California

>> Jay Inslee, Washington governor

>> Andrew Yang, entrepreneur