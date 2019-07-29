 Kai Lenny foils foes to win hydrofoil event in Molokai-2-Oahu championship
Kai Lenny foils foes to win hydrofoil event in Molokai-2-Oahu championship

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After vowing to “smash” his own record set last year in the Molokai-2-Oahu Paddleboard World Championships on the innovative hydrofoil watercraft, Kai Lenny overcame the challenge presented by a fellow Maui competitor en route to obliterating yet another benchmark. Read more

