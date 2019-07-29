Prep football top 10 countdown: Kahuku hoping to stay healthy this season

The groundbreaking 2018 prep football season in Hawaii marked the first season of Open Division play, pitting the top nine teams in the state against each other every week. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.