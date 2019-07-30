Fatal Palolo house fire causes $240K in damage

The Palolo house fire Monday, which killed a 65-year-old man, caused an estimated $210,000 to the structure and $30,000 to its contents.
It was the fourth fatal fire in Honolulu this month, fire Capt. Scot Seguirant said.
The fire broke out in a single-family home at 3290 Kalua Place.
The alarm sounded at 2:49 p.m., firefighters arrived at 2:54 p.m. and brought the fire under control by 3:10 p.m.
Ten units with 39 fire personnel worked to put out the fire.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.