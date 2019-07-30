State and counties cancel Thursday’s monthly siren testing due to severe weather

The state and counties have canceled the monthly testing of the Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System for 11:45 a.m. Thursday, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday.

The state and counties agreed to cancel the test to avoid public confusion due to the current severe weather conditions as residents may confuse the testing for a real emergency.

If the siren tone is heard at times other than during a test, people are urged to tune in to local radio, television station broadcast or cellular Wireless Emergency alert for emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels.

The outdoor siren warning system is one of Hawaii’s Statewide Alert & Warning System used to notify the public during emergencies, the state emergency management agency said.

Wireless Emergency Alert, managed by the Federal Emergency Management Authority (FEMA), delivers sound and text warnings to compatible cell phones.