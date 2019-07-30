[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
TODAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
WEDNESDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
VARSITY BASEBALL COACH
VACANCY
Kapolei High School
Accepting resumes till August 11
Email to:
dcamello@hurricanes.k12.hi.us
Qualifications:
1. Knowledge of the sport–High school or college preferred
2. Prior coaching experience–minimum 5 years preferred
3. Effective communications skills–public speaking
4. Effective organizational skills
5. Fundraising and budget experience
6. Philosophu on academic/grading
7. State or city certification related to safety, athletics, administration
8. College graduate preferred
9. Teaching expereince preferred
