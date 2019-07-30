[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

WEDNESDAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

VARSITY BASEBALL COACH

VACANCY

Kapolei High School

Accepting resumes till August 11

Email to:

dcamello@hurricanes.k12.hi.us

Qualifications:

1. Knowledge of the sport–High school or college preferred

2. Prior coaching experience–minimum 5 years preferred

3. Effective communications skills–public speaking

4. Effective organizational skills

5. Fundraising and budget experience

6. Philosophu on academic/grading

7. State or city certification related to safety, athletics, administration

8. College graduate preferred

9. Teaching expereince preferred