Actor Jason Momoa stands with anti-Thirty Meter Telescope protesters at Mauna Kea

MAUNA KEA >> Actor Jason Momoa added some star power to the noontime protocol for the anti-Thirty Meter Telescope protesters today, walking up the blocked Mauna Kea Access Road in front of a crowd of about 600.

Momoa, an outspoken supporter of the protests who helped to popularize the anti-TMT movement in 2015, wore a haku lei, strands of maile and sunglasses as he stood in light rain watching hula and listening to the crowd pray in Hawaiian.

When his turn came to make a presentation at 12:40 p.m., he stepped forward to present a ho’okupu or formal offering wrapped in ti leaf.

“I just want to say that I’m thankful to the protectors and the stewards of this land, and we are not going anywhere,” he said.