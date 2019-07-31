Bruno Mars joins Jason Momoa and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to voice support for TMT opponents

“Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa. “Jumanji” star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Musician Jack Johnson.
What do these three celebrities with Hawaii ties have in common? They recently shared their support for Thirty Meter Telescope opponents on social media.
Bruno Mars today is the latest celebrity to voice his support for the TMT opponents on social media.
“I love you Hawaii, and I’m with you. #protectmaunakea,” wrote Bruno Mars, who posted a photo of kupuna (elders) today on Instagram, which received over 168,000 reactions just before 11 a.m.
Last week, Dwayne Johnson surprised TMT opponents when he made a surprise visit to Mauna Kea. The former professional wrestler did not announce his visit on his social media accounts. However, he later posted to Instagram shortly after his visit.
At the heart of any matter, is where the truth lies. Truth is, these people – our people – are the backbone and spirit of Hawaii and our culture. They are willing to die here to protect this very sacred land we stand on. This is not about stopping the progress of science. I’ll always be an advocate for science advancement, but not at the expense of human beings who are hurting. When we lead with empathy, we make progress thru humanity. I remain optimistic our leaders will do right by the people. Because in the end, that’s really the only thing that matters – people. #MaunaKea
Since July 14, Momoa has been posting multiple photos, videos and articles about Mauna Kea. The Hollywood Reporter ranked Momoa as the No. 1 top actor with TMT opposition posts.
ALOHA ALWAYS WINS. I encourage all my OHANA friends and fans to show the world that we are not backing down from TMT –we are and will always be Non-violent and Aloha –so if they come at us we will stay in Peace but we will stand! The world is watching. Show me your love post picture of yourself and spread the awareness and aloha. #AlohaAlwaysWins #wearemaunakea Aloha Nui j
Momoa visited TMT opponents at the base of Mauna Kea today. There’s no word yet on whether Mars will make an appearance on Mauna Kea with Hurricane Erick and Tropical Storm Flossie approaching Hawaii island.
Just two days ago, Academy Award-winning actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio regrammed an illustration by Ashley Lukashevsky to his 33 million Instagram followers.
#Regram #RG @ashlukadraws: WE ARE MAUNA KEA. Standing in solidarity with protesters on Mauna Kea, protecting the Sacred ‘āina from scientific imperialism. It breaks my heart to see indigenous people and land continue to be dismissed by the state of Hawaii and its wealthy developers. Words from @kanielaing: “You don’t have to be Hawaiian to understand the dangerous precedent this sets. Mauna Kea impacts all of us. It’s an environmental struggle against wealthy developers who seek free reign. It’s a microcosm of what’s happening across Hawaii and the world: profiteers exploiting fragile places without regard for the future. We’re not concerned about how many passive dollars this will bring our economy. We are concerned about whether we will be able to breathe in 20 years, or be out of fresh water, or have any space left in our sacred places, or if the beaches we grew up in still be there. Some things are more important than a quick buck—like our planet’s and peoples’ survival. That would be $1.3 billion well spent. #maunakea #wearemaunakea #kukiaimauna” To support, visit kahea.org / donate to Hawaii Community Bail Fund (link in highlights) ❤️ ———————- This image was drawn using stills from my friends at @standingabovetheclouds, a beautiful, powerful portrayal of the mothers and sisters at the forefront of the fight to protect sacred land on the Big Island.
Gov. David Ige on Tuesday called off the emergency order for Mauna Kea due to the approaching storms and extended the TMT construction deadline to start for two years — until Sept. 26, 2021.
“The intention would be to keep law enforcement there just in order to keep people safe,” Ige said during a news conference at his Capitol office in Honolulu. “But obviously, we are monitoring the approach of the storm and will be taking appropriate action.”
TMT opponents celebrated the move as a “victory.” However, the activists blocking construction of telescope said they are prepared to evacuate on Mauna Kea Access Road if the weather turns perilous.
