Bruno Mars joins Jason Momoa and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to voice support for TMT opponents

“Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa. “Jumanji” star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Musician Jack Johnson.

What do these three celebrities with Hawaii ties have in common? They recently shared their support for Thirty Meter Telescope opponents on social media.

Bruno Mars today is the latest celebrity to voice his support for the TMT opponents on social media.

“I love you Hawaii, and I’m with you. #protectmaunakea,” wrote Bruno Mars, who posted a photo of kupuna (elders) today on Instagram, which received over 168,000 reactions just before 11 a.m.

Last week, Dwayne Johnson surprised TMT opponents when he made a surprise visit to Mauna Kea. The former professional wrestler did not announce his visit on his social media accounts. However, he later posted to Instagram shortly after his visit.

Since July 14, Momoa has been posting multiple photos, videos and articles about Mauna Kea. The Hollywood Reporter ranked Momoa as the No. 1 top actor with TMT opposition posts.

Momoa visited TMT opponents at the base of Mauna Kea today. There’s no word yet on whether Mars will make an appearance on Mauna Kea with Hurricane Erick and Tropical Storm Flossie approaching Hawaii island.

Just two days ago, Academy Award-winning actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio regrammed an illustration by Ashley Lukashevsky to his 33 million Instagram followers.

Gov. David Ige on Tuesday called off the emergency order for Mauna Kea due to the approaching storms and extended the TMT construction deadline to start for two years — until Sept. 26, 2021.

“The intention would be to keep law enforcement there just in order to keep people safe,” Ige said during a news conference at his Capitol office in Honolulu. “But obviously, we are monitoring the approach of the storm and will be taking appropriate action.”

TMT opponents celebrated the move as a “victory.” However, the activists blocking construction of telescope said they are prepared to evacuate on Mauna Kea Access Road if the weather turns perilous.