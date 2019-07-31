Letter: Let TMT developers help restore Mauna Kea

The Thirty Meter Telescope’s effective life may be about 40 years. Subsequently, optical astronomy will be done from space. This gives Hawaii the opportunity to restore Mauna Kea, including all telescope sites, to as close to an original state as possible. Read more
