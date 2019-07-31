 Letter: Prosecutor’s office must be scrutinized
Letter: Prosecutor’s office must be scrutinized

The faith and trust of our community cannot be fully restored until the city Prosecutors Office, too, is cleared of all suspicions for its part in the shameful Kealoha scandal. Read more

