 Ige calls off emergency order and extends construction deadline
  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

Gov. David Ige on Tuesday rescinded the emergency proclamation for Mauna Kea, saying there are no immediate plans to move Thirty Meter Telescope construction equipment up the mountain due to approaching Hurricanes Flossie and Erick. Read more

