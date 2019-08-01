Armed masked suspect takes purse from Aiea woman, 74

Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery of a 74-year-old woman in Aiea.

Police said the woman was sitting in her vehicle parked at her house on Kaamilo Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when a masked male suspect approached her.

The perpetrator allegedly brandished a handgun and demanded her property.

Police said the suspect fled with the victim’s purse.

No injuries were reported.

There are no arrests at this time.