Armed masked suspect takes purse from Aiea woman, 74

Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery of a 74-year-old woman in Aiea.
Police said the woman was sitting in her vehicle parked at her house on Kaamilo Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when a masked male suspect approached her.
The perpetrator allegedly brandished a handgun and demanded her property.
Police said the suspect fled with the victim’s purse.
No injuries were reported.
There are no arrests at this time.
